Ban on sale of cats, dogs & rabbits in NY

New York: New York on Thursday banned the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills”. It will also ban breeders from selling more than nine animals a year. AP
7 British-Indians win dentist award in UK
London: Seven British-Indians — Kiran Shankla, Rohit Keshav Sunil Patel, Sorabh Patel, Vishal Patel, Viraj Patel, Paavan Chouhan and Chetan Sharma — have received the Young Dentist Award in recognition of their excellence in dentistry across the UK. IANS
1st metro in B’desh to chug off from Dec 28
Dhaka: Bangladesh’s first-ever metro will begin commercial operations from December 28, an official announced here. The metro will cover large parts of the capital city. The first train made a trial run in August on a section of the line with 16 elevated stations. IANS
