Banco do Brasil aims to boost Brazil-India trade to USD 100 billion: Tarciana Medeiros

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Banco do Brasil President Tarciana Medeiros on Saturday said the bank is prepared to serve as a strategic bridge to expand Brazil-India bilateral trade to USD 100 billion, underscoring the need to deepen what she termed a structuring partnership between the two economies, according to Brasil 247.

Advertisement

Addressing the Brazil-India Business Forum in the national capital, Medeiros began by highlighting the symbolic significance of New Delhi. She described the city as representing both the heritage of one of the world's oldest civilisations and the dynamism of a fast-growing economy projecting strongly into the future.

Advertisement

As reported by Brasil 247, she acknowledged the presence of Jorge Viana, President of ApexBrasil, and extended greetings to women leaders attending the forum, including Otilide, Simone Lipante, Ana Teresa and Minister Luciana Santos. She also lauded India's ongoing efforts toward inclusion and diversity.

Advertisement

Medeiros drew parallels between Brazil and India, stating that both nations share comparable nation-building experiences and long-term strategic visions. She said India has successfully transformed its ancient history into a foundation for innovation, economic growth and global leadership, adding that, like Brazil, it has shaped its identity by balancing cultural diversity with complex social challenges and forward-looking planning.

Highlighting multilateral cooperation, she pointed to the role of BRICS in strengthening ties between emerging economies. She said the grouping represents a new, inclusive and development-oriented model of international collaboration.

Advertisement

Recalling Banco do Brasil's origins over two centuries ago, Medeiros said the institution was established to promote economic and social development. She noted its longstanding involvement in infrastructure financing and support for agribusiness, industry and trade, along with initiatives to enhance financial inclusion. The bank currently manages a credit portfolio of around USD 250 billion and operates across corporate, retail and agribusiness segments. It maintains its own presence in 10 strategic countries and works with correspondent banks in more than 80 nations.

On trade prospects, she said bilateral commerce is expanding but holds vast potential for further growth and diversification, reiterating the shared ambition to reach USD 100 billion. She identified agribusiness, energy, mining, particularly critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, technology and advanced manufacturing as priority sectors.

Medeiros said Banco do Brasil aims to facilitate connections between Brazilian and Indian firms through foreign-exchange services, treasury solutions and financial structuring, while respecting regulatory frameworks. She also highlighted India's global leadership in digital ecosystems, payments and financial inclusion, pointing to collaboration opportunities in fintech, banking innovation and trade digitalisation.

Emphasising sustainability, she said green finance, renewable energy, bioeconomy initiatives and energy transition efforts could further reinforce bilateral engagement and position both nations as responsible global leaders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)