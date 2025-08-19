New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that Bandaru Wilsonbabu (IFS:2004), presently Ambassador of India to Madagascar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said.

Before this, Bandaru Wilsonbabu, who was then Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had been appointed as Indian Ambassador to Madagascar in September 2022, before taking charge as the Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan.

At that time, Wilsonbabu, who had served as the Joint Secretary in the Eurasia division, had replaced Ambassador Abhay Kumar.

During his tenure, India and Madagascar enjoyed cordial bilateral relations with cooperation on multiple fronts. Madagascar generally supported India's candidature in the multinational fora.

Apart from UNSC, in the recent past, Madagascar had consistently supported India's candidature for various international organizations such as the UNSC non-permanent seat, India's entry as an observer at the Indian Ocean Commission, and India's proposal to become an Observer at the Djibouti Code of Conduct, among others.

Strengthening these relations further was the role of the Indian diaspora. There were about 17,500 persons of Indian origin in Madagascar, including approximately 2,500 Indian passport holders. Most of them were in trading but also in manufacturing and other businesses.

The Indian presence in Madagascar had a long history. The first Indian settlers, mostly from Gujarat, arrived in Madagascar in 1880. Most of them were in trading but some of them were also in manufacturing, real estate and other assorted businesses.

According to African media sources, among the richest businessmen in Africa, four were from Madagascar and among them three were PIOs.

The role played by the Indian community and diaspora in the economic development of Madagascar was appreciated at all levels. Some of the Indian diaspora were quite influential and their contribution to the total GDP of Madagascar was substantial.

In recent years, several Indian professionals have migrated and are working in different companies, including multi-national companies in Madagascar. The Indian diaspora has also been playing a significant role in preserving and promoting Indian culture and traditional values. (ANI)

