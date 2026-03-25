Bangladesh: 2 dead, several feared trapped as bus plunges into Padma River

Rajbari [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Two bodies were recovered after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River in Rajbari's Goalanda upazila on Wednesday afternoon, local media outlet the Daily Star reported.

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According to police and local sources, 11 passengers were able to swim to safety following the incident, which occurred near the ferry terminal.

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Maruf Hasan, a doctor at the Daulatdia Upazila Health Complex, stated that the two women were brought dead to the facility.

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He added that another woman, a doctor at Square Hospital in Dhaka, survived the ordeal and "received treatment" at the complex.

Detailing the sequence of events, Md Monir Hossain, a transport supervisor at the Daulatdia ferry ghat, told the Daily Star that a Showhardo Poribohon bus arrived at the terminal shortly after 5:00 pm.

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After missing an earlier ferry to Paturia, the vehicle was waiting for the next vessel when a small utility ferry, the Hasna Hena, reportedly struck the pontoon with significant force.

"Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river, but we could do nothing," Monir said.

He noted that while some managed to escape, many remained trapped as the vehicle sank.

Quoting a passenger, a fire official told the Daily Star that "at least 40 passengers were on board during the accident," raising fears that the death toll could rise.

In response to the emergency, the Fire Service Media Wing confirmed that "diving teams are working to rescue the passengers," with additional specialists being dispatched from the Dhaka headquarters.

Although the rescue vessel Hamza has reached the site, Dewan Sohel Rana of the Rajbari Fire Service explained that "adverse weather conditions delayed the start of the recovery operation."

The Daily Star further reported that a coordinated effort involving the police, army, naval police, and fire service is currently underway.

Local residents also joined the initial rescue efforts as senior district officials monitored the situation at the ghat. (ANI)

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