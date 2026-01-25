DT
PT
Home / India / 25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh

25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh

Was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out; CCTV footage suggests foul play

ANI
Dhaka, Updated At : 11:45 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
A 25-year-old Hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, was burnt to death in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on Friday night.

He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play.

The Narsingdi police superintendent (SP), Abdullah Al Faruque, informed ANI over the phone that while the fire started inside the shop, CCTV footage has revealed a person of interest moving around the area.

"We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed that there is a scene showing a person moving around. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by some external factor or by an electric fault," the SP said.

The police superintendent also mentioned that the fire started inside the shop, and that the fire service broke the shutter to rescue him, although his body was charred to death.

"We are still investigating everything, and so far, no one has been arrested," he added.

