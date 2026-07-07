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Home / World / Bangladesh: 3 injured after bomb blast at student-led NCP rally near Dhaka

Bangladesh: 3 injured after bomb blast at student-led NCP rally near Dhaka

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 7 (ANI): A reported bomb explosion occurred in Savar, near Dhaka, during a rally organised by the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), injuring at least three people.

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The rally of the newly formed political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP), was led by students opposing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

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"Terrorists detonated a bomb at the post-march rally venue of the NCP in Savar. The explosion took place at around 9:45 PM on Monday while the rally was underway at the Savar Thana Stand Eidgah field," NCP said in a statement on Monday night.

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The bomb explosion in Savar occurred on the first day of the July March, which was organised to demand the implementation of a referendum, job creation, resolution of the power crisis, control of commodity prices, and border protection.

As part of the nationwide march planned for July, marking the second anniversary of the student protest against Sheikh Hasina, NCP had previously announced this march across the country.

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Sheikh Hasina left for India on August 5, 2024.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on April 17 this year had confirmed that it is officially reviewing a formal request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through established legal and judicial channels.

The announcement, delivered by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, comes at a pivotal moment as India seeks to stabilise its partnership with the newly established government in Dhaka following the dramatic political shifts of the "July Revolution". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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