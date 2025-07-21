DT
PT
Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashes atop college building, 1 killed   

  The incident took place at Uttara area
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:52 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
video grab.
At least one person was killed and several others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed atop a college building here on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Uttara area.

"An F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm today and crashed into the college campus soon after,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

According to police, ambulances and air force helicopters rushed to the scene.

After crashing, the aircraft caught fire. The rising smoke could be seen from quite a distance. Eight Fire Service units rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

“The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away,” bdnews24 quoted Lima Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, as saying.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. There was no information on the pilots.

