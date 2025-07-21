Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes in Dhaka; one dead, several injured

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 (ANI): A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Diabari on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, BDnews24 reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft an "F-7 BGI" training jet. It took off for a routine training mission but crashed just after 1:06 pm. After the crash, the aircraft caught fire, and thick smoke could be seen rising from the area near the Milestone School and College, triggering panic among local residents, the Bangladesh news outlet reported.

Soon after the incident, eight units from the Bangladesh Fire Service arrived at the scene and launched a rescue and firefighting operation. Fire Service duty officer Lima Khanam confirmed, "The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away," BDnews24 quoted him as saying.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and officials have not released any information about the pilots involved in the crash.

A spokesperson from Milestone School and College confirmed that the aircraft crashed near the school gate while classes were in session. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one," the school official told BDnews24.

The Air Force and local authorities are yet to issue a full statement about the cause of the crash or the condition of the injured. An investigation is likely to be launched to determine what went wrong.

More details are expected as authorities continue rescue efforts and investigate the incident. (ANI)

