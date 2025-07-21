DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes in Dhaka; one dead, several injured

Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes in Dhaka; one dead, several injured

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 (ANI): A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Diabari on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, BDnews24 reported.

Advertisement

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft an "F-7 BGI" training jet. It took off for a routine training mission but crashed just after 1:06 pm. After the crash, the aircraft caught fire, and thick smoke could be seen rising from the area near the Milestone School and College, triggering panic among local residents, the Bangladesh news outlet reported.

Soon after the incident, eight units from the Bangladesh Fire Service arrived at the scene and launched a rescue and firefighting operation. Fire Service duty officer Lima Khanam confirmed, "The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away," BDnews24 quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and officials have not released any information about the pilots involved in the crash.

A spokesperson from Milestone School and College confirmed that the aircraft crashed near the school gate while classes were in session. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one," the school official told BDnews24.

Advertisement

The Air Force and local authorities are yet to issue a full statement about the cause of the crash or the condition of the injured. An investigation is likely to be launched to determine what went wrong.

More details are expected as authorities continue rescue efforts and investigate the incident. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts