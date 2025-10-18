Bangladesh airport fire under control, flight operations resume

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 18 (ANI): The fire that broke out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka has been brought under control, and flight operations have resumed, officials confirmed on Friday. The interim government has constituted a seven-member investigation committee to probe the incident.

According to an official statement, "A fire broke out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15 pm (local time) today. The fire was brought under control through the quick and coordinated action of the fire service and airport authorities. No casualties were reported in the incident."

The statement further added that "close coordination with the fire service and airport authorities is being maintained to ensure that the fire is completely extinguished."

The Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism was present at the airport, closely monitoring the situation. "The Honourable Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism is personally at the airport and closely monitoring the entire situation. The Ministry is conducting all necessary activities in close coordination with all relevant agencies," the statement said.

"An investigation will be launched soon to determine the cause of the incident. The source of the fire will be identified, and necessary steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future," it added.

"We are sincerely grateful for the cooperation and patience of passengers and the general public using the airport," the statement further said.

Flight operations were resumed at 9:06 pm local time, restoring normalcy at the airport.

The Bangladesh government has established a seven-member investigation committee to examine the fire incident at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In a separate statement, the interim government addressed public concerns over recent fire incidents across the country, assuring that all such events will be thoroughly investigated.

"The Interim Government is aware of public concern regarding several major fires in various locations across the country. We wish to assure all citizens that the security services are investigating each incident thoroughly and protecting lives and property with utmost vigilance. Any credible evidence of sabotage or arson will be met with a swift and resolute response," the statement said.

"No act of criminality or provocation will be allowed to disrupt public life and the political process," it added.

"Let us be clear: if these fires prove to be acts of sabotage aimed at sowing panic and division, they will succeed only if we allow fear to overtake our reason and resolve. Bangladesh has faced many challenges before, and together we will face any threats to our new democracy with unity, calm, and determination. We have nothing to fear but fear itself," the statement said. (ANI)

