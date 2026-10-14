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Home / World / Bangladesh among participants at first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' dialogue hosted by India: MEA

Bangladesh among participants at first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' dialogue hosted by India: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 07:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Bangladesh was among the countries that participated in the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Dialogue hosted by India in New Delhi, with the meeting concluding with the adoption of the Delhi Declaration to strengthen regional security cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Addressing media queries during the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Bangladesh's participation in the meeting.

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“We had participation from Bangladesh as indeed from other members of the BIMSTEC group,” Jaiswal said.

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He added that the inaugural dialogue was hosted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and witnessed participation from all member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

“The Delhi Declaration was also adopted, wherein the commitment of all the BIMSTEC countries to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas, including the fight against terrorism, counter-narcotics measures and anti-money laundering cooperation, was reaffirmed,” Jaiswal said.

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Expressing hope for stronger regional coordination, he said the inaugural dialogue had identified several areas for cooperation and was expected to strengthen security ties among member countries.

The first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting was held in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss coordinated responses to evolving regional security threats.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the joint declaration prioritised cooperation against cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and organised crime. It also emphasised information sharing, mutual legal assistance, extradition and capacity building.

During the meeting, member countries approved key agreements and action plans, including the BIMSTEC Convention against Trafficking in Persons, the Plan of Action on Drug Control and a memorandum of understanding on capacity building to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The countries also endorsed a plan to address illicit financial flows and agreed on measures to strengthen regional preparedness and coordination in responding to natural disasters.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's commitment to strengthening cooperation among BIMSTEC members to tackle terrorism, organised crime and illegal drug trafficking.

BIMSTEC comprises seven member states, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and serves as a platform for cooperation between South and Southeast Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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