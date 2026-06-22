Bangladesh arrests 10 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Police conducted a raid in the capital's Dhanmondi Model Thana area on Monday, arresting 10 leaders and activists from the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

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The arrested individuals are Md Ebadul Islam, 21; Milon Barai, 20; Md Sujon Sardar, 26; Sabuj Dhali, 28; Nipul Biswas, 29; Somu Dhali, 28; Ashok Dhali, 30; Md Saurav Hawlader, 23; Md Joy, 28; and Mahbub Hawlader, 40.

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According to Dhanmondi Model Thana sources, acting on a tip-off, a team from the station conducted a raid on Satmasjid Road at approximately 6:00 am on Monday, catching 10 active Awami League activists "red-handed while they were preparing to launch a flash procession".

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During the arrest, police recovered 15 caps bearing the Jubo League monogram, eight T-shirts featuring photos of party leaders and activists, and a banner reading "Sheikh Hasina ashbe, Bangladesh hashbe" ("Sheikh Hasina will return, Bangladesh will smile") from their possession.

Additionally, two buses and a private car used by the arrestees were seized.

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The arrestees have been forwarded to the court.

This crackdown comes as Bangladesh remains on high alert ahead of the Awami League's founding anniversary, as the party remains under a ban originally imposed by the previous interim government. Despite a change in leadership and the election of a new administration, restrictions on the activities of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led party and its associated organisations continue to be enforced.

Due to fears that the party may attempt to stage various programmes, authorities have adopted a cautious approach, with the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending the deployment of the army in several districts to assist with monitoring.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a letter requesting the deployment of the army ahead of the founding anniversary of the banned Awami League. The letter was sent today, Monday, from the Political Branch-2 of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division," reported Prothom Alo, a Bengali daily newspaper.

"The letter stated that various banned organisations are holding illegal processions, showdowns, and other programmes in different parts of the country. There are apprehensions of sabotage and chaos through these activities. This is feared to deteriorate the overall law and order situation in various districts, as well as cause extensive damage to life and property," the report added.

The correspondence requested the deployment of the necessary number of troops for nine days to preserve peace, ensure public safety, and protect property in the Dhaka, Chattogram, and Gazipur metropolitan areas, as well as in the Narayanganj, Gopalganj, and Faridpur districts.

It specified that military personnel would operate from June 22 to June 30 under the "In Aid to Civil Power" framework.

Sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs have indicated that, with the Awami League's founding anniversary falling on Tuesday, June 23, the party may attempt to organise processions, demonstrations, and other unauthorised activities.

Leaders and activists of the party and its affiliates have recently held flash processions.

Following the July mass uprising, the Awami League government fell on August 5, 2024.

On May 10, 2025, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus decided to ban all party activities until judicial proceedings against the Awami League and its leaders in the International Crimes Tribunal are concluded.

The following day, on May 11, 2025, the government formalised this directive by amending the Anti-Terrorism Act to facilitate the prohibition.

Under the subsequent government, the National Parliament approved the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance on April 8, which maintains the prohibition on organisations involved in terrorist activities, ensuring the ban on the Awami League remains in effect.

"Ministry of Home Affairs officials say that the government is highly vigilant in preventing any activities by the Awami League. For this reason, the decision to deploy the army has been made," the report stated.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) released a statement noting that a security plan has been adopted to cover the capital.

Special police checkpoints will be established at more than 200 strategic locations, while security operations will be intensified at all metropolitan entry points to prevent outsiders or suspicious individuals from causing disruption.

Alongside regular police, specialised DMP units will be active, with over 18,000 officers and personnel deployed to maintain order. (ANI)

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