Bangladesh attaches "special importance" to ties with India: President Shahabuddin

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 25 (ANI): The newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday.

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Upon his arrival at Bangabhaban at noon, a smartly turned-out contingent of the President Guard Regiment accorded him a guard of honour. Following the formal presentation of credentials, the High Commissioner held a courtesy meeting with the President.

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After the meeting, the President's Press Secretary, Md Sarwar Alam, briefed journalists, stating that the President welcomed the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner and expressed hope that his tenure would help further strengthen mutual relations between Bangladesh and India, yield fruitful results and make them more people-oriented.

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The President gratefully recalled the participation of India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in the swearing-in ceremony of the new democratic government, which was formed after winning more than a two-thirds majority in the free, fair and neutral national elections held in February this year.

The President noted that Bangladesh attaches special importance to its relations with India as a close neighbour and a key trade and development partner. He emphasised that Bangladesh is committed to maintaining an honourable and forward-looking partnership with India while upholding sovereign equality, national interest, dignity and the welfare of the people. In this regard, the High Commissioner remarked that a friendly and cordial relationship naturally exists between the two sovereign nations.

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President Mohammed Shahabuddin also stressed the importance of increasing people-to-people contact between the two nations and taking positive initiatives to resolve unresolved issues, including border problems.

Regarding the border issue, the High Commissioner mentioned that fruitful discussions were recently held between high-ranking officials of the BSF and BGB. He emphasised the need for more regular meetings at both local and high levels between the border security forces and officials of both countries, expressing hope for a swift resolution of border issues.

The Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, conveyed the greetings of the Indian President and leadership to the President and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.

The President, through the High Commissioner, extended his greetings to the President of India.

The High Commissioner sought the full cooperation of the President and the people of Bangladesh in discharging his duties. The President wished him a successful tenure and assured full cooperation in making the relationship between the two countries even more cordial and consolidated.

Secretaries of the President's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior officials concerned were present during the ceremony. (ANI)

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