"Bangladesh being disingenuous": Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen on visa services suspension

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Wednesday responded to the Bangladesh High Commission's decision to temporarily suspend all visa and consular services for Indian nationals, stating that India's earlier suspension of visa services in Bangladesh was based on serious security concerns.

Providing context to India's move, Sareen said the suspension of Indian visa services was prompted by safety considerations. "The reason why the Indian visas were being suspended, or visa services were temporarily suspended, was due to security reasons," he said.

He cited the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, noting that authorities there had acknowledged difficulties in maintaining control. "Cops and the government in Bangladesh say that we cannot control (the mob) because they will turn violent," Sareen said.

Sareen said such circumstances posed a direct risk to Indian diplomatic establishments. "There is a clear and present security threat to Indian missions in Bangladesh, which is why some of the services were suspended," he added.

Drawing a comparison with India, Sareen said similar conditions do not exist here. "Now that a similar situation does not obtain out here. I don't think any Indian cop has said, or any Indian government or Indian authority has said, that we cannot control mobs," he said.

Questioning Bangladesh's rationale for suspending services in New Delhi, Sareen said, "So the Bangladeshis said that there was a security threat to their missions; they're being disingenuous."

Terming the move retaliatory, he added, "It's that typical Pakistani tit-for-tat card."

Reiterating India's position, Sareen said concerns over the safety of Indian missions were well-founded. "But for the Indians, there was a legitimate reason why there was an apprehension that was being felt, apprehension that there would be an attack on the Indian mission," he said.

The comments came after the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday announced the temporary suspension of all consular and visa services until further notice, citing unavoidable circumstances.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular and visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the High Commission said in a notice.

The development followed India's decision to suspend visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong after a security-related incident. In a statement, IVAC said, "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice."

The suspension was announced amid reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission last week, with IVAC stating that resumption of services would depend on a comprehensive assessment of the local security situation.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday rejected what it described as "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following the "horrendous killing" of a Hindu youth.

Responding to a media query, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20 and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh."

Jaiswal said the protest did not pose a security threat. "There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he said.

He added that India continues to closely monitor developments in Bangladesh. "Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob over allegations of blasphemy on December 18, after which his body was set ablaze, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)

