Bangladesh BNP candidate Monowar Sarkar claims political rivals set his house on fire in Comilla

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 7 (ANI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate Monowar Sarkar, who is seeking nomination from Comilla constituency, has alleged that his house was set on fire by miscreants late Tuesday night.

Sarkar shared a video statement with ANI claiming that the attack was carried out by people from his rival's due to "jealousy" over his political activities.

"I'm really shocked and speechless at what happened. I never expected this," Sarkar said in the video. "Some people from the same party fired my house in Laksam simply because they are jealous of my good work and the support I have from my people."

He added that he has filed a case with the local police, who visited the site and assured him of action. "I strongly informed them to take action against these terrorist activities. They promised to do their best to find out who is involved," he said.

Sarkar's claim comes amid a surge of political violence across Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

On Wednesday, BNP candidate Ershad Ullah from Chittagong was injured after being shot during a campaign rally.

The Interim Government condemned the incident, saying preliminary police investigations indicated Ullah was hit by a stray bullet and not directly targeted. "The government expresses deep concern at this criminal act and reiterates its commitment to protecting the safety and rights of all candidates," the official statement said.

"The Chief Adviser has directed the security forces to spare no effort in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators and to bring them swiftly to justice. Violence and intimidation have no place in our political and social life. The CMP has already launched a manhunt for the attackers", the statement said.

"The Interim Government calls on all political actors and their supporters to uphold calm, show restraint, and ensure that the February general election takes place in an atmosphere of peace, dignity, and fairness", the statement said.

Despite the attack, Monowar Sarkar said he remains determined to continue his campaign. "I am not afraid. I will continue my work for my people, my country, and my party," he said.

He also urged supporters to "stay by his side" and expressed confidence that the BNP would return to power in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

