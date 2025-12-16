Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): Bangladesh on Tuesday celebrated the 54th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the liberation war with India's support, and to mark the solemn moment, 54 paratroopers parachuted from the sky to the ground.

Advertisement

December 16 is also observed as Vijay Diwas in India, marking the end of a nine-month war against Pakistan in 1971, where Indian forces and Mukti Bahini secured victory, leading to East Pakistan's liberation and the birth of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Victory Day is being celebrated across Bangladesh through various programmes.

Advertisement

Tributes have been paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War from the morning, and people from all walks of life have laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, near Dhaka.

The official observance of the Victory Day began at sunrise with a 31-gun salute at the old Dhaka airport area by an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army in honour of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great war of independence.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh Armed Forces conducted a spectacular fly-past to mark Victory Day. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, was present on the occasion and was also witnessed by the people of Dhaka.

Yunus will also address the nation this evening. The address will be broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News, and Bangladesh Betar.

Newspapers in Bangladesh have also published special supplements. All television channels are airing special programmes, and various online media outlets have also published special reports.

Ironically, no official gratitude to India came from Bangladesh, where radical Islam is on the rise, and the country is moving towards Pakistan, which was responsible for the torture, rape and murder of lakhs of Bangladeshis during the liberation war. It was in stark contrast to 2021, when the nation celebrated the 50 years of victory over Pakistan by hosting a military parade with the then Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as a guest of honour.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistani soldiers surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force, formally making Bangladesh a new nation under the leadership of Mukti Bahini leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the Bangladesh Liberation War, India played a crucial role in supporting the Bangladeshi freedom fighters. From providing refuge and training to the Mukti Bahini to offering diplomatic and military assistance, India stood firmly by Bangladesh's side. The Indian Armed Forces eventually intervened directly, leading to the swift capitulation of Pakistani forces and the eventual birth of an independent Bangladesh. India's support was instrumental in turning the tide and remains a deeply significant chapter in the history of both nations.

The defining moment of Bangladesh's Victory Day was the formal surrender of over 90 thousand Pakistani soldiers led by General Niazi. On that historic day, General Niazi surrendered to Indian Army Lieutenant General Aurora, effectively bringing the war to an end. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)