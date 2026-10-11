Bangladesh condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport that killed two nationals; pledges support to protect Saudi holy sites

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 11 (ANI): Dhaka on Sunday issued a stern warning that it will take all necessary measures to protect Islamic holy sites in Mecca and Medina if they come under threat, following a deadly Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 that killed two Bangladeshi pilgrims and forced the temporary suspension of all flights between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation stems from a strike targeting key aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Expressing strong condemnation over the fatal assault, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh issued an official statement detailing the casualties and outlining immediate support efforts.

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"Bangladesh strongly and unequivocally condemns the deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October 2026, which resulted in casualties, including the tragic loss of two Bangladeshi nationals, and left numerous others injured, many of them critically. Bangladesh mission in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities to obtain details of the deceased and injured Bangladeshis and to facilitate necessary assistance to those affected," the statement read.

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Addressing the severe human toll of the assault, the Foreign Ministry denounced the targeting of civilian locations while offering sympathies to the victims.

"Bangladesh extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, including the families of the Bangladeshi victims, and prays for the swift and full recovery of all those injured. Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately," the statement further read.

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Reaffirming its long-standing alliance with Riyadh, the statement emphasised, "Bangladesh reiterates its firm solidarity with the Government and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of this attack."

Bangladesh called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.

The diplomatic condemnation follows explicit security pledges made by Bangladesh's political leadership in defence of Saudi territorial and religious integrity.

Speaking on Dhaka's determination to safeguard Islamic holy sites, Humaiun Kobir, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, told reporters, "Regarding the holy mosques, whatever measures or assistance are needed from our side, Bangladesh, being one of the largest Muslim countries in the world, will provide that support. You know, from Makkah and Madinah, we will provide all-out support," he said.

The development unfolded as Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces had initiated a fresh barrage of air and missile strikes across territories controlled by the group in Yemen, striking Sanaa International Airport in the capital, regions near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and various northern provinces.

In response to the closure of King Khalid International Airport, Biman Bangladesh Airlines officially announced the halting of its scheduled routes connecting Dhaka and Riyadh.

"Biman Bangladesh Airlines regrets to inform all valued passengers that King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, has suspended all flights towards it. As such, Biman's scheduled Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka flights, BG339 and BG340, have been suspended until further notice," the statement read.

Directing passengers to stay away from terminal facilities until security conditions stabilise, the national carrier instructed, "Passengers booked on these flights are advised not to proceed to the airport. Biman management is actively analysing the situation, and a comprehensive update regarding the rescheduling or status of these flights will be officially communicated tomorrow, October 11, 2026."

Acknowledging the severe impact on travel plans and stranded passengers, the airline added, "Biman Bangladesh Airlines sincerely apologizes for the unexpected disruption and the profound inconvenience this suspension causes to our passengers and their families".

Outlining relief channels and customer assistance protocols, the airline stated that the "affected passengers may contact the Biman call centre or visit their nearest Biman sales office for immediate assistance," adding that "further updates will also be posted on our official website and communication channels as they become available."

According to figures released by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the 12 victims who died in the Saturday afternoon strike comprised four Saudi nationals alongside eight foreign residents, two from Bangladesh and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Medical personnel are treating the 309 wounded individuals across multiple hospitals, with some patients listed in serious condition.

The security situation at King Khalid International Airport forced an immediate operational shutdown, disrupting international air travel between South Asia and the Gulf region. (ANI)

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