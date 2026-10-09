Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 9 (ANI): Bangladesh on Friday strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports, stating that such actions violate international law, endanger innocent lives and threaten regional stability.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate cessation of the attacks.

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"Bangladesh stands in full solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom and calls for an immediate end to these attacks," it said.

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The condemnation comes amid reports of two separate attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, in which three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured, according to an official statement issued by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Friday.

Saudia Airlines also confirmed that one of its employees was killed in the incident.

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According to GACA, the first attack targeted the airport's facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft. The attacks also caused property damage and left Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities injured, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of (3) Saudi citizens, may Allah bestow his mercy upon them, and injuries to a number of Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were transported immediately to hospital for appropriate medical care. The attacks also caused some property damage," GACA said.

The authority stated that emergency response teams and relevant agencies responded immediately following the attacks, in accordance with established protocols and applicable emergency response plans.

"GACA continues to work, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of the Kingdom's civil aviation system," the statement added.

GACA also confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Separately, on October 4, a Bangladeshi national, Md. Sojib Hossain, died after being struck by a missile/drone launched by the Houthis at an Aramco facility in the Al-Khurais area of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

Sojib Hossain, who was a resident of the Comilla district of Bangladesh, was among the Bangladeshi nationals affected by the attacks in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

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