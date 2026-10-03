Bangladesh constitutional crisis raised at seminar in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 3 (ANI): Concerns over Bangladesh’s political and constitutional situation were raised during a seminar in Geneva titled “Constitutional Crisis in Bangladesh”, held alongside the ongoing 63rd Human Rights Session of the United Nations.

Paulo Casaca, Executive Director of the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), described the situation in Bangladesh as a “dire situation”, alleging that the country was facing an unconstitutional government and restrictions on political opposition.

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He stated that the main political party in Bangladesh had been outlawed and raised concerns over alleged persecution of people and journalists, as well as restrictions on freedom of expression.

Casaca also alleged that there was an attempt to “recreate history” and expressed concerns over what he described as generalised persecution in the education sector.

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He linked the political crisis with what he called the government’s economic incapacity to fulfil its obligations.

Referring to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Casaca said her stated intention to return to Bangladesh in December, regardless of the circumstances, represented “a ray of hope” for the country.

He described the decision as courageous and expressed hope that her return could help “unlock the present constitutional process”.

Rahman Khalilur Mamun, a Bangladeshi human rights activist, also raised concerns over the political situation.

He said speakers and panellists from several countries participated in the event and voiced concerns about developments in Bangladesh.

Mamun referred to the role of the political party associated with Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 and said its current banning was “very unlawful” and “very undemocratic”.

He called for greater attention to democratic concerns in the country.

He also highlighted the participation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who, according to Mamun, delivered an online speech during the event.

Mamun said she expressed solidarity and sympathy with the people of Bangladesh and described her participation as a significant achievement. (ANI)

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