Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / Bangladesh court hands 10-year sentence to ex-PM Sheikh Hasina over Purbachal plot allocation

Bangladesh court hands 10-year sentence to ex-PM Sheikh Hasina over Purbachal plot allocation

ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 2 (ANI): In two separate cases over allegations of allocating a 20-katha plot under the Purbachal New Town government project in the country's capital, a court has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in each case, totalling 10 years in prison.

In the same cases, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, daughter of Sheikh Rehana and a British MP, has been sentenced to two years in each case, totalling four years in prison.

Meanwhile, Azmina Siddiq has been sentenced to seven years in one case, and Sheikh Hasina's son, Radwan Mujib Siddiq (Bobby), has also been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The verdict was delivered today by Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

Tulip Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina and the daughter of her sister Sheikh Rehana. Tulip is currently a British MP and a former minister in the UK.

On January 13, the court fixed February 2 for pronouncing judgment in a case. Earlier, on January 5, the court concluded the recording of testimonies in the case. Investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya testified as the last prosecution witness and was later cross-examined by the defence.

A total of 31 witnesses testified in the case. The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on January 13, 2025, against 16 individuals and later submitted a charge sheet on March 10, 2025, against 18 accused.

Meanwhile, the same court on January 18 fixed February 2 for pronouncing judgment in another case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and his sister Tulip Siddiq.

The ACC filed the case on January 13, 2025, against 16 individuals for allegedly abusing their power and committing irregularities in obtaining the allocation of a 10-katha plot. Following the investigation, the commission submitted a charge sheet against 18 accused on March 10, 2025.

On July 31, 2025, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the case and ordered the formal commencement of the trial.

In Bangladesh, in July 2024, a student-led uprising took place and, as a result, on August 5 of that year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India.

After Sheikh Hasina's departure, an interim government was formed in Bangladesh under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and this government initiated legal proceedings against Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet members, and various leaders and activists of the Awami League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

