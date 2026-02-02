Bangladesh court hands 10-year sentence to ex-PM Sheikh Hasina over Purbachal plot allocation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 2 (ANI): In two separate cases over allegations of allocating a 20-katha plot under the Purbachal New Town government project in the country's capital, a court has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in each case, totalling 10 years in prison.

In the same cases, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, daughter of Sheikh Rehana and a British MP, has been sentenced to two years in each case, totalling four years in prison.

Meanwhile, Azmina Siddiq has been sentenced to seven years in one case, and Sheikh Hasina's son, Radwan Mujib Siddiq (Bobby), has also been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The verdict was delivered today by Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

Tulip Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina and the daughter of her sister Sheikh Rehana. Tulip is currently a British MP and a former minister in the UK.

On January 13, the court fixed February 2 for pronouncing judgment in a case. Earlier, on January 5, the court concluded the recording of testimonies in the case. Investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya testified as the last prosecution witness and was later cross-examined by the defence.

A total of 31 witnesses testified in the case. The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on January 13, 2025, against 16 individuals and later submitted a charge sheet on March 10, 2025, against 18 accused.

Meanwhile, the same court on January 18 fixed February 2 for pronouncing judgment in another case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and his sister Tulip Siddiq.

The ACC filed the case on January 13, 2025, against 16 individuals for allegedly abusing their power and committing irregularities in obtaining the allocation of a 10-katha plot. Following the investigation, the commission submitted a charge sheet against 18 accused on March 10, 2025.

On July 31, 2025, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the case and ordered the formal commencement of the trial.

In Bangladesh, in July 2024, a student-led uprising took place and, as a result, on August 5 of that year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India.

After Sheikh Hasina's departure, an interim government was formed in Bangladesh under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and this government initiated legal proceedings against Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet members, and various leaders and activists of the Awami League. (ANI)

