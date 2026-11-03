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Home / World / Bangladesh deploys 12 BGB Platoons, steps up drone surveillance amid labour unrest

Bangladesh deploys 12 BGB Platoons, steps up drone surveillance amid labour unrest

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 3 (ANI): A total of 12 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and facilitate the smooth functioning of industrial operations amid labour unrest in Gazipur, Narayanganj and adjoining industrial areas, the BGB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deployed personnel are carrying out their duties in coordination with the local administration and other law enforcement agencies, the statement added.

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Currently, 10 platoons of BGB personnel have been deployed in the Sofipur, Kaliakair and Konabari areas of Gazipur, while two platoons are stationed in the Chasara area of Narayanganj. The overall situation in other adjoining areas, including Ashulia and Mirpur, is also being closely monitored, the BGB said.

To effectively observe field-level situations and take prompt necessary action, the border force is conducting technology-based surveillance using drones and body-worn cameras. Drone surveillance has been intensified, particularly along key roads, intersections and sensitive areas.

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At the same time, the activities of personnel deployed in the field are being monitored through body-worn cameras. The BGB said the technology also helps ensure transparency and accountability in the discharge of duties.

Live footage from the drones and body-worn cameras is being directly monitored from the Central Monitoring Cell established at BGB Headquarters. Through this system, real-time assessment of the ground situation, coordination with relevant units, and the issuance of necessary directives are ongoing, BGB said.

BGB is working with the utmost professionalism, restraint, and responsibility to safeguard public life and property, ensure smooth movement, and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in industrial areas.

It further stated that coordinated operations with the local administration and other law enforcement agencies, along with intensified technology-driven surveillance, would continue to maintain normalcy in the affected areas.

The deployment comes amid continuing labour unrest in Bangladesh, where garment workers have been staging protests over wage-related demands.

Earlier on Tuesday, clashes broke out between garment workers and police in the Mirpur area of Dhaka as protests over wage demands entered their fourth consecutive day. Police resorted to tear gas and baton charges to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

The clashes came hours after several garment factories, particularly in Mirpur, partially resumed operations in the morning, with workers beginning to return to their workplaces.

However, tensions flared again as workers came out of factories and took to the streets, prompting police to intervene. Security personnel used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the protesters and restore order.

The situation is now more or less under control, with police personnel continuing to patrol the area. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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