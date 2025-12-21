DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Bangladesh descending into chaos, anarchy where government is not able to stop violence": KP Fabian

"Bangladesh descending into chaos, anarchy where government is not able to stop violence": KP Fabian

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday expressed his views on the developments taking place after Inqilab Moncho convenor Osman Hadi was killed in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In an interview to ANI on the widespread violence erupting in Bangladesh over the death of Osman Hadi, former diplomat KP Fabian said, "The allegation or suspicion that India was officially involved in it has no evidence so far... It is true that Hadi was a very influential leader... It is possible that Hadi was killed because his opponent in that constituency wanted to get rid of him... But the big picture is that Bangladesh is descending into chaos, violence, and anarchy, where the government is not able to stop violence..."

Advertisement

He further added, "But another thing, which we are not able to understand, is that Pakistan and China, perhaps in collusion, are working overtime against India to spoil relations between India and Bangladesh and to transform Bangladesh into the old East Pakistan with Jamaat-e-Islami and other forces..."

Advertisement

Osman Hadi, a young activist and a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He suffered a bullet injury to the head and was later airlifted to Singapore for better treatment. Despite medical efforts, he died on December 18.

Following his death, large protests erupted across the capital as supporters demanded justice. Multiple waves of protests were reported on Friday, coinciding with the arrival of Hadi's body in Dhaka. While many gatherings remained peaceful, several turned violent, with attacks reported on media houses and cultural institutions.

Advertisement

The violence drew condemnation from within Bangladesh and abroad. Ahmad stressed that denunciations alone were not enough and urged authorities to fully regain control of the situation. "The state should not tolerate it. People denounced it at home and also from abroad. Denouncement is everywhere, but the government has to actually take the law and order situation under complete grip," he said.

Hadi's funeral prayers were held on Saturday and drew a large crowd. In line with his family's wishes, he was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Bangladesh is now facing renewed questions over security, press freedom and political stability, as the government comes under pressure to prevent further unrest and protect democratic processes in the weeks ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts