Bangladesh: Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrests former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury

Dhaka (Bangladesh), April 7 (ANI): The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former Speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

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She was taken into custody from her residence in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, late Monday night. Confirming the development, DB Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told ANI over the phone, "We have arrested Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury," without elaborating on further details surrounding the operation.

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Authorities have so far not disclosed the precise charges or the specific case under which the former Speaker has been detained, adding to uncertainty around the circumstances of her arrest.

Chowdhury, a senior leader associated with the Awami League, had resigned from her post as Speaker on September 2, 2024, weeks after the fall of the government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her resignation came 27 days after the political shift that ended Hasina's tenure.

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Her political career saw a significant rise after the Awami League formed the government following the 2008 general elections. Initially, Abdul Hamid was elected Speaker of Parliament. However, after he was elevated to the presidency, Chowdhury was appointed Speaker on April 30, 2013. She went on to hold the position for consecutive terms, becoming one of the longest-serving Speakers in the country's parliamentary history.

According to available information, Chowdhury is facing legal proceedings linked to violence during the July mass uprising. In a related case concerning the fatal shooting of a gold worker, Muslim Uddin (38), in Rangpur, a murder complaint was filed on August 27, 2024, naming 17 individuals, including Chowdhury and former Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The complaint was lodged at the Metropolitan Kotwali Cognisance Court by Dilruba Akter, the wife of the deceased, who hails from the East Ganeshpur area of Rangpur city. Investigators are examining the sequence of events that led to the filing of the case and the alleged involvement of those named.

Tipu Munshi has already been arrested in connection with the case and is currently in judicial custody. Officials are yet to clarify whether Chowdhury's arrest is directly linked to the same case or pertains to any additional investigations.

Further details are awaited as the probe progresses. (ANI)

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