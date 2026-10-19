Bangladesh: Diamond World MD Dilip Kumar Agarwala arrested in alleged money-laundering case

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 19 (ANI): The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested prominent businessman Dilip Kumar Agarwala over allegations of money laundering.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, stated, "Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch has arrested Dilip Kumar Agarwala in connection with an ongoing money laundering case being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)."

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In November 2025, the CID filed a case against Dilip Kumar Agarwala over allegations of laundering BDT 678 crore through gold and diamond smuggling.

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Dilip Kumar Agarwala is a well-known businessman in Bangladesh and the owner and managing director of Diamond World, a jewellery chain. He is facing several cases, including an ongoing money laundering case being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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