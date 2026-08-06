"Bangladesh economy in crisis, people crying for Sheikh Hasina to come back": Human Rights Watch Secretary General Siddiqui

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Bangladesh Human Rights Watch Secretary General Mohammed Ali Siddiqui on Wednesday alleged that Bangladesh is facing a severe economic crisis under the current dispensation, saying that a large section of the people are "crying for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return to the country."

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Speaking to ANI after attending an event addressed virtually by Sheikh Hasina, Siddiqui said the former prime minister was determined to return to Bangladesh by December despite the risks involved.

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"I came here to join this event, and (former) PM Sheikh Hasina gave her remarks as she determined to go back by December. With all the measures, based on millions of her supporters and the people awaiting to welcome her, all the atrocities, killings, rapes, lootings, violence need to stop," Siddiqui said.

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He alleged that Bangladesh's economy had deteriorated significantly and claimed that the country's GDP growth had slowed sharply.

"The economy is ruined in our country. I believe this country is going down because the GDP growth rate came at 2.2 per cent. It was continuously 6.5 per cent and above. So, no foreign investment, no new job creation and people lost jobs, especially in the garments industry. More than 30 lakh people lost their job, especially women. So, that is the biggest alarm in the country," he said.

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Siddiqui further claimed that many people in Bangladesh were comparing the present government with the previous Sheikh Hasina-led administration.

"People comparing the Yunus Govt, the present govt and Sheikh Hasina's Govt are crying for Sheikh Hasina to come back and take the country," he said.

His remarks were made shortly after former PM Sheikh Hasina addressed her first virtual press briefing from New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh. She announced that she intends to return to her country in December despite the possibility of arrest, imprisonment or threats to her life.

"I want to go back in December," Hasina said, adding that fear would not deter her from what she described as her duty towards the people of Bangladesh.

During her address, Hasina also called for the ban on the Awami League to be lifted, sought the release of detained party leaders and demanded the withdrawal of legal cases against party members.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs distanced itself from the event. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Government of India had "no involvement whatsoever" in the press interaction and did not endorse any views expressed during the forum. (ANI)

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