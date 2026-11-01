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Home / World / Bangladesh: Ex-Major Khondokar Abdul Hafiz arrested in Dhaka for involvement in anti-state activities, BDR massacre conspiracy

Bangladesh: Ex-Major Khondokar Abdul Hafiz arrested in Dhaka for involvement in anti-state activities, BDR massacre conspiracy

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 1 (ANI): A retired Bangladeshi military officer, Major Abdul Hafiz, was arrested by detectives over allegations of involvement in activities against state security, participation in the BDR mutiny conspiracy, and maintaining contacts with the killers, a security official said on Sunday.

"Major (Retd.) Khondokar Abdul Hafiz has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from the capital's Banani over his involvement in activities anti-ethical to state security, conspiracy in the BDR massacre, and collusion with the killers," a security official told ANI, without elaborating.

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On February 25-26, 2009, a bloody mutiny broke out at Pilkhana, the Dhaka headquarters of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR)--the country’s primary border protection force. The 36-hour siege resulted in the brutal killing of 74 people, including 57 deputed Bangladesh Army officers, among whom was BDR Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed. It remains the single largest loss of military officers in Bangladesh's history.

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After the BDR mutiny, the Bangladesh government restructured the paramilitary force and renamed it Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB. The force is responsible for securing the country’s borders, and its previous name was Bangladesh Rifles, or BDR. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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