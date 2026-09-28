Bangladesh expresses readiness to strengthen ties, hopes for proactive outreach from 'Big Neighbour' India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 28 (ANI): The Chief Whip of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), Nurul Islam Moni, said on Monday that as a "big neighbour", if India extends a hand to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh, then Bangladesh is also ready to further strengthen that relationship.

Speaking to ANI in an interview, Moni said Bangladesh expects India, as a “big country” and neighbouring country, to extend its hand towards strengthening bilateral relations.

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“We expect that India, as a big country, they will extend their hands to build up our relation with our country, as well as we are ready to build up our relationship with them also. So, hopefully, it will be in a good position in the near future,” Moni said.

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He said Bangladesh wants India-Bangladesh relations to be maintained based on equality and sovereignty, while emphasising mutual respect and mutual understanding.

“We expect that they (India) will maintain the relation on the basis of our equality, on the basis of our sovereignty, on the basis of our respect and everything, mutual respect and mutual understanding,” he added.

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Moni also spoke about the review of 101 agreements between India and Bangladesh, saying the exercise was aimed at assessing the agreements and determining whether changes were required in Bangladesh’s interest.

He said some agreements were beneficial while others could be reviewed, adding that the objective was not to scrap them but to ensure that both countries benefited.

“It is not for the scrapping, actually. It is for the review for a win-win situation. That India... our neighbouring country, they should get the winning situation; at the same time, our country also gets the winning situation. That is... that is what we are trying to do,” Moni said.

On the possibility of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India, Moni said no exact date had been decided and that the visit would depend on an understanding between the two governments and the schedules of the two Prime Ministers.

“Soon or later, which I don't know. That is... it will be depending on the understanding between the two countries, between the two governments, two Prime Ministers... when they will get the time and all... everything will be as per order, then they will make the visit. When it will happen, exact date I cannot give it to you,” he said.

Moni said Bangladesh expects bilateral understandings concerning such individuals to be implemented and that people facing legal proceedings or punishment should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

His remarks come as Bangladesh signals its readiness to strengthen engagement with India while seeking discussions on bilateral agreements and other issues affecting relations between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

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