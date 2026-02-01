‘Bangladesh first’: Tarique unveils stance on foreign policy

Following a landslide victory in the 13th national parliamentary elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a press conference post-elections and its chief, Tarique Rahman, on Saturday, emphasised that Bangladesh’s foreign policy would prioritise the nation’s interests, stating “people came first”, including in relations with India.

Advertisement

He also said extradition of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina “depended on the legal process.” Speaking at a post-election press conference in Dhaka, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman stressed that Bangladesh’s foreign policy prioritised the national interest and people’s welfare. “We have cleared ourselves regarding the foreign policy, which is in the interest of Bangladesh, and the interest of the Bangladeshi people comes first. By protecting the interest of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people, we will decide our foreign policy,” he said in response to a question on the party’s diplomatic priorities.

Advertisement

Rahman’s “Bangladesh First” policy aims to balance ties with regional powers such as India, China, and Pakistan while addressing domestic challenges, including economic pressures and governance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ex-Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri said as the elections were over, maybe the new PM of Bangladesh could lift the ban on the Awami League (AL). He said although the BNP’s alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami’s alliance were neck to neck, the former performed better. There are multiple other cases registered against Hasina and several of her ministers. Yunus’ government had banned Awami League from participating in the 13th parliamentary polls.