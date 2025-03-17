Bangladesh HC upholds death to 20 for lynching university mate

A Bangladesh High Court on Sunday upheld a trial court verdict handing down the death penalty to 20 students of an elite university here for beating to death a fellow second-year student over his alleged political affiliation in 2019.

Court officials said a two-judge Bench pronounced the verdict simultaneously wrapping up the hearing on the mandatory death reference and convicts’ appeals against the lower court judgment.

All the convicts, students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), belonged to the now disbanded Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of deposed PM Hasina’s Awami League.