Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah pays farwell call to Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah on Tuesday paid a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, expressing confidence in the future of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Bangladesh High Commission in India wrote, "Bangladesh High Commissioner @hamidullah_riaz paid Farewell Call on with Foreign Secretary of #India, Amb. @VikramMisri, yesterday at @MEAIndia as Amb. Hamidullah ends his tour-of-duty."

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The High Commission noted that the two diplomats discussed the relations between the two countries and underscored the significance of the people-to-people ties.

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"They reflected on the gamut of bilateral relations as well as cooperation under existing institutional mechanisms. They recognised the vitality of diverse people-to-people connects; and expressed confidence that collective endeavors would result in meaningful and impact-driven collaboration in shared interests," the post read.

https://x.com/bdhc_delhi/status/2107719884637663417

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On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh’s outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi and extended him best wishes for future endeavours. He also lauded the outgoing envoy's contributions.

"Pleased to receive Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for a farewell call. Appreciate his contribution and wish him all the best in future endeavours," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Riaz Hamidullah had assumed charge as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India in April last year, having previously functioned as Secretary (West) within Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier this month, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan, in Dhaka and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On September 30, Trivedi met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, in Dhaka, during which both sides reviewed potential avenues to deepen bilateral engagement and advance mutual cooperation.

India has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a positive, constructive and forward-looking partnership with Bangladesh, noting readiness to address all bilateral concerns through established structured channels.

“We have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions during the weekly media briefing on September 22. (ANI)

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