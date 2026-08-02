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Home / World / Bangladesh High Court grants bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in two cases

Bangladesh High Court grants bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in two cases

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Dhaka (Bangladesh); August 2 (ANI): A Bangladesh High Court on Sunday granted bail to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in two cases, a lawyer said.

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"The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in two of the four cases filed against him. These cases included charges of attempted murder, vandalism, obstruction of government duties, and related offences. A two-judge High Court bench issued the bail order today," Chinmoy's lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee told ANI over the phone.

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A High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher granted the bail. They also set August 16 as the date for hearing the bail applications in two other cases.

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Das, a former ISKCON leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on November 25, 2024, at Dhaka airport. He was accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh.

His arrest had sparked protests, culminating in violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27.

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Das has been a vocal advocate for the Hindu (Sanatani) community in Bangladesh, calling for key reforms such as a minority protection law, a tribunal for fast-tracking cases of minority persecution, and the establishment of a dedicated ministry of minority affairs. Bangladesh Hindu community has been demanding his unconditional release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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