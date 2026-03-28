icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bangladesh Hindu group celebrates birth anniversary of Lord Ram

Bangladesh Hindu group celebrates birth anniversary of Lord Ram

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram (Ram Navami), the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance organized a worship, yajna, and aarti at 9am on March 27, 2026 in capital Dhaka.

Advertisement

At 11am, a colorful procession was brought out, starting from Shri Shri Sitanath Temple, passing through Dayaganj Shri Shri Shiva Temple, and returning to the Ram-Sita Temple.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, prasad was distributed among devotees.

Advertisement

Before the procession, a discussion meeting was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Hindu Grand Alliance, Advocate Dinabandhu Roy. Speakers included Secretary General Advocate Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, Executive President Advocate Pradip Kumar Pal, Chief Coordinator Bijoy Krishna Bhattacharya, Senior Vice President Dulal Chandra Das, Vice President Nitai De Sarkar, President of Hindu Youth Grand Alliance Engineer Mrinal Kanti Madhu, General Secretary Sujan Gain, President of Hindu Student Grand Alliance Sajib Kundu, among others.

The speakers discussed the teachings of Lord Ram and demanded that Ram Navami be declared a public holiday.

Advertisement

Apart from the capital Dhaka, the Hindu Grand Alliance also organized worship, processions, and prasad distribution programs in districts including Chattogram, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, and Pabna.

Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers to Lord Ram and virtually observed the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ram Navami.The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol, forming a celestial tilak.

Priests offered prayers to Ram Lalla during the 'Surya Tilak'.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts