Bangladesh Hindu Sammilon Sangho condemns closure, commercial conversion attempt of historic Ramlila Temple in Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Hindu Sammilon Sangho expresses deep concern, strong condemnation and vigorous protest over the incident of sealing and closing down the centuries-old, historic "Ramlila Temple" located in Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

On Saturday, when news regarding the closure of Pakistan's historic Ramlila Temple and attempts to construct a commercial building spread through the media, Bangladesh Hindu Sammilon Sangho voiced its severe condemnation, protest and resentment against this action.

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"Our organisation, which firmly believes in the non-communal spirit of the great Liberation War, equality, and the core mantra of religious freedom, considers any attempt to destroy or force the closure of a place of worship to be a grave violation of basic human rights and freedom of religion", Bangladesh Hindu Sammilon Sangha said in a statement.

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According to media reports, the evil plot to demolish the historic Ramlila Temple and construct a commercial building on its site is deeply tragic and contrary to global communal harmony.

"We extend our solidarity and full support to the brave resistance mounted by the local Hindu community and members of civil society against this attempt to destroy the historic structure", it added.

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"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to immediately ensure the security of this historic and traditional temple, permanently halt all attempts to build a commercial complex, and restore the right to conduct religious practices and rituals at the location. At the same time, we demand exemplary punishment for those identified behind this heinous incident", the statement said.

"We also humbly request the international community to raise a stronger voice to protect minority rights and religious freedom in every corner of the world", it said.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan sealed the historic Ram Leela Temple in Rahim Bazaar, raising concerns over the protection of religious heritage and the conversion of a culturally significant site into a commercial property.

The move came days after civil society activists intervened to prevent the demolition of the building for the construction of a commercial plaza, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the temple had previously been sealed by Assistant Commissioner Hamid Siddiq following public protests, with construction activities halted at the site.

The latest sealing has renewed concerns among residents and heritage advocates over the future of the historic structure. The development coincided with a joint meeting of civil society representatives and members of the Hindu community to discuss the reported demolition plans. Participants strongly opposed the proposed commercial construction and urged elected representatives to raise the issue in Pakistan’s National Assembly. (ANI)

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