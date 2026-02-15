DT
PT
Bangladesh: India among 13 countries to be invited to BNP leader Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony

Bangladesh: India among 13 countries to be invited to BNP leader Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 15 (ANI): The newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman, is set to take oath coming Tuesday and the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders of 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet, Prothom Alo reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the list of invited countries so far includes China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, reported Prothom Alo.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will be held next Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Earlier, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the upcoming government swearing-in ceremony, while underscoring the party's inclusive foreign policy vision "friends to all, malice to none".

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan remarked on the question of inviting South Asian leaders to the event, "I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us."

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

The BNP acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the party's sweeping victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections earlier this month.

In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for PM Modi's message and recognition of its leadership. "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process."

The party further underscored its commitment to democratic governance and national development. "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens."

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the BNP signalled its intent to work closely with New Delhi in the coming years. "We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Tarique Rahman after the BNP's electoral triumph, marking a significant political shift in Bangladesh's leadership landscape.

In his message posted on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on steering the party to a decisive mandate.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals. @trahmanbnp @bdbnp78"

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on 12 February 2026, marked a major political shift. It was the first election after the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form a government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition.

Voter turnout was around 59%, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms passed. Results triggered reactions across Bangladesh's political spectrum and internationally amid hopes for democratic renewal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

