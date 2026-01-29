Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 29 (ANI): The Bangladesh Interim Government expressed deep concern over the recent violent incident in Sherpur that resulted in the death of a political activist of the Jamaat-e-Islami party. Any loss of life linked to violence is unacceptable and deeply regrettable, Chief Adviser Press wing said on Thursday in a statement.

Advertisement

With the national election only two weeks away, the government called on all political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to demonstrate responsible leadership and ensure restraint among their supporters. Violence, intimidation, and loss of life have no place in a democratic process, it added.

Advertisement

It was further noted that police in Sherpur have launched an investigation into the clashes and the murder. All perpetrators will be brought to justice. Security in the district has been stepped up.

Advertisement

The statement called for all parties, leaders, and campaigners to play their role in maintaining peace, respecting the rule of law, and engaging voters through peaceful and constructive means. The nation's future depends on calm, discipline, and democratic conduct from all sides.

It said that the Interim Government remains committed to ensuring a peaceful, free, and fair election.

Advertisement

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council in a statement placed demands for the election commission to create a level playing field and foster a positive environment so that religious and ethnic minority voters can go to polling centres without obstruction, prohibit use of religion and communalism in election campaigns, ensure religious places are prohibited from being used for election campaigning and that religious hate speech, statements, the spread of false rumors, or any such propaganda should be treated as punishable offenses.

As the elections draw close, Bangladesh Election Commission said it is duty-bound to protect the voting rights of minorities and ensure a peaceful poll.

Senior Assistant Secretary Matiur Rahman said, "Our intelligence agencies have already gathered information regarding potential vulnerabilities in the region. The Election Commission has implemented preventive measures to ensure that no one can disturb the process or harm the voting of any group, including minorities. All agencies are carrying out their duties as per instructions. I can confidently say that no one will be able to interfere with the casting of votes."

Rahman said that the Bangladesh EC was taking all steps to ensure a free and fair election.

"The Election Commission has already announced the election schedule and has selected 64 returning officers. Our preparations are ongoing, and we hope that the situation remains under control. We expect that all political parties, candidates, civil society, and citizens will join this process spontaneously. The Election Commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)