Home / World / Bangladesh interim leader Yunus visits ailing ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh interim leader Yunus visits ailing ex-PM Khaleda Zia

ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 3 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after 7 pm on Wednesday to inquire about former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The chief adviser stayed at the hospital for about half an hour. During this time, he urged Begum Zia's family, party leaders, and activists to remain patient. Begum Khaleda Zia's medical team briefed the chief adviser about her physical condition. He reiterated the government's commitment to all forms of cooperation.

Bangladesh's interim government has beefed up security for the country's ailing former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. A "Special Security Force" (SSF) has been deployed for her security at Evercare Hospital, where she is undergoing medical treatment.

In Bangladesh, the SSF generally provides security for the President, Prime Minister, state-designated high-ranking officials, and foreign heads of state and government. A notification has been issued declaring Begum Khaleda Zia a "very important person".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the health of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, extending India's support and wishing her a quick recovery.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years," adding, "Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can."

BNP expressed gratitude to PM Modi. "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia," BNP wrote on X. "BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support," it added.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She is undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of local and international specialists on the medical board.

The 80-year-old former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney complications for a long time. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

