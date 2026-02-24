Bangladesh: Man who gathered mob to lynch Dipu Das nabbed; total arrests 23

Bangladesh Police have arrested a tea stall owner in connection with the brutal lynching and burning of minority community member Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 23, as per local media reports on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Md Bablu Mia, 24, was picked up by the Mymensingh Detective Branch around 9 pm on Sunday from Dubaliapara in Bhaluka. The police said he later gave a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a Senior Judicial Magistrate’s court and was remanded to jail.

Advertisement

According to investigators, Bablu was present at the factory gate where the 27-year-old garment worker was attacked on February 18. He allegedly played a key role in gathering people and mobilising the crowd with slogans before the mob assaulted the victim.

Advertisement

A senior police officer, who was quoted by local media, said three key witnesses have recorded statements under Section 164, while 12 accused have submitted confessional statements so far. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Dipu, a resident of Mokamia Kanda village in Tarakanda upazila, had been working for two years at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited in Bhaluka. He was beaten to death and his body set ablaze by a mob following allegations of derogatory remarks about Islam.

Advertisement

The victim’s younger brother, Apu Chandra Das, lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station against 150 unidentified persons.