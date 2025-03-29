Bangladesh Met Department says country at risk of tectonic activity after Myanmar earthquake; urges for better preparation

Dhaka (Bangladesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A day after Myanmar was hit with a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, the Director of Bangladesh Met Department, Momenul Islam, cautioned against the risk of tectonic activity due to being surrounded by three tectonic plates, and urged that Bangladeshi officials should start building earthquake awareness among the public and made sure that buildings are more resilient.

Bangladesh is surrounded by the Eurasian plate, the Indo-Australian plate and the Burma microplate. According to the Director of the Bangladesh Met Department, despite the intensity not being felt in their country, there is still a possibility of build-up of tectonic activity which could be released.

"Geographically we are at risk due to being surrounded by three lands with tectonic activities with the boundary of Bangladesh, it is about 100-150 kilometres. Even in north we have the Eurasian plate in Nepal, and we are standing in Indo-Australian plate, and on our eastern side in Myanmar is the Burma microplate, these three are very active. We are at risk due to that, even though most earthquake occurs at the boundaries," Islam told ANI on Friday.

Urging for better earthquake awareness and making infrastructure more resilient, he added, "Because of that, this is the time to build earthquake awareness, and how we can make buildings more resilient in earthquake, like updating building codes and also what to do in case of big earthquakes, it is important for our high officials to think that."

According to the Director, the earthquake occurred at the Sagaing fault line in Myanmar, and even though Bangladesh did not feel much of the effects due to the large distance, he cautioned that there has not been major tectonic activity in the last few decades in the area, making it a possibility that the region is overdue.

Myanmar was hit with a 9.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami on December of 2004, with the epicentre being at the Indian ocean, leading to over 300 people dying.

"The earthquake occurred near the Sagaing Fault line in Myanmar, which is also a big fault line in Myanmar. Scientists and seismologist are thinking that many years after the 2004 earthquake in Sumatra, which ruptured the Andaman island area, after that there has not been many big events, so that is why energy has accumulated at stress areas, so that is why scientists are thinking that earthquake occurred at that place," Met Department Director said.

Talking about the effects felt in Bangladesh, the director said that since the epicentre was 600 kms away, the effects were not felt much in the country.

"In our country, we felt it very little because the magnitude of it, if you see in many places it is similar, but the intensity of earthquake depends on the on the distance from the epicentre and Bangladesh is about 600 Km away from the epicentre which is why the intensity remained low," he said.

Meanwhile, India will be sending relief materials to Myanmar, including tents sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

The tremors, including a 7.2-magnitude quake, had caused structural damage and panic in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand. Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E. (ANI)

