Bangladesh military detains ARSA leader Ataullah

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 18 (ANI): Bangladesh's elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Tuesday arrested Ataullah abu Ammar Jununi, the leader of Myanmar's insurgent group, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

"We have arrested Ataullah and 5 other accomplices from Siddhirganj, Narayangonj", an RAB official told the reporters without details.

Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) formally known as Harakah al-Yaqin is a Rohingya insurgent group active in northern Rakhine State, Myanmar.

US intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, on Monday, alleged "persecution and killing" of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that "the threat of Islamic terrorists" in the country is "rooted" in the "ideology and objective" to "rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate."

Bangladesh interim government expressed deep concern at the remarks made by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard. The interim government said, in a statement made by DNI, is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the attacks on the minorities, notably Hindus, following the changeover in August last year were politically, not religiously, motivated, but his government has taken prompt action against the culprits.

Muhammad Yunus made these responses while US Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) on Tuesday called on Chief Adviser at the state Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka. (ANI)

