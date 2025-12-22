Bangladesh minorities protest lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh, demand justice and security

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 (ANI): As Bangladesh witnesses renewed unrest and protests over targeted violence, Hindu religious organisations and minority rights groups staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday to condemn the lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, alleging growing religious extremism, attacks on minorities and administrative inaction.

The demonstration was held at the National Press Club premises, where several organisations that have long campaigned against attacks on minority communities gathered, linking the killing of Dipu Das to what they described as a broader pattern of violence and impunity across the country.

Explaining the reason for the protest, one of the demonstrators said, "Although we have been protesting for a long time, today's gathering has a specific context. Today, a completely innocent person from a religious minority community was brutally murdered by religious fanatics."

Referring to the victim, the protestor said, "Dipu Chandra Das worked in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. He was recently promoted because of his hard work and dedication."

The protestors alleged that Dipu Das was falsely accused of religious defamation before being lynched. "Under the pretext of religious defamation, he was beaten to death, hung from a tree, and then set on fire. The whole country and the world have witnessed this," the protestor said, adding that the incident had laid bare religious extremism and the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Anger was also directed at what the protestors described as silence from authorities and political actors. "The brutal murder of Dipu Das was not properly covered by the media, nor did any political party raise its voice against it. Even the chief advisor has not issued any statement on this yet," a protestor said.

"This shows his inhumanity as a chief advisor and how his actions are leading the country to ruin. We demand his immediate removal from his position," the protestor added.

Placing the incident in a wider context, the protestor said December, traditionally observed as the month of victory, has seen repeated attacks on minorities.

"In this month of December, five people from religious minority communities have been killed, including Dipu Das," the protestor said.

Referring to harassment in Jhenaidah, the protestor added, "Someone was harassed just for wearing a red thread, a religious symbol, and was labelled a 'RAW agent.' We live in this country."

Alleging systemic failure, the protestor said, "Since January, more than 50 people from minority communities have been murdered, and over 40 cases of religious defamation have been filed against them. This is a disgrace to humanity."

Warning of grave consequences, the protestor said, "If this persecution and oppression do not stop, the very existence of this country will be at stake."

Concerns were also raised about the political climate ahead of elections. "The government has announced upcoming elections. We are concerned about whether religious minorities will be able to exercise their right to vote freely," the protestor said, pointing to what they described as inadequate political representation for minorities.

Another protestor criticised what they described as state inaction, saying, "You are setting an example of a civilised nation, where a person is publicly burnt alive by hanging from a tree."

Warning of continued agitation, the protestor added, "From now on, every day we will demand each DC office, district administration, and police department for a tree, so that they can remember that when the tree grows up, a body of someone from the minority community will hang from it if they fail to take proper measures."

Appealing directly to authorities, the protestor said, "Just give us security and justice," reflecting the central demand of the demonstration for protection, accountability and equal rights for minority communities in Bangladesh.

The protest and outrage over Dipu Das's killing come amid an uneasy calm in Dhaka following days of violent unrest last week.

The situation escalated after the killing of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, a young activist associated with last year's July uprising, who was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and later died on December 18 after being airlifted to Singapore for treatment.

Following Hadi's death, activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection, triggering protests and unrest in the capital as calls for justice intensified.

Reacting to the developments, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in an email interview with ANI, accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of presiding over growing lawlessness and warned that continuing violence was destabilising both the country and its regional relationships.

"This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it," Hasina said.

She added that such incidents undermine Bangladesh's standing abroad. "India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh."

Hasina also flagged concerns over the growing influence of radical Islamist forces, alleging administrative complicity. "Yunus has placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life," she said.

Warning of wider implications, Hasina said, "This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability," stressing that Bangladesh's secular political character was being eroded.

Linking domestic unrest to diplomatic consequences, Hasina expressed concern over the strain in India-Bangladesh relations amid anti-India protests and the killing of Dipu Das.

Holding the interim government responsible, she said, "The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy."

Reiterating the depth of bilateral ties, Hasina said, "India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government."

Her remarks came as unrest continued across Bangladesh, with reports of protests, vandalism and attacks on media houses, and as the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong announced the suspension of visa services following a security incident.

Calling India's concerns justified, Hasina said, "This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime."

She added, "A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors." (ANI)

