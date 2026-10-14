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Home / World / Bangladesh minority group calls Durga Puja celebrations under heavy security by police, drones and political leaders “saddening and unfortunate”

Bangladesh minority group calls Durga Puja celebrations under heavy security by police, drones and political leaders “saddening and unfortunate”

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ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 14 (ANI): The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), in a statement, has described the arrangements for Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations across the country under tight security provided by police, drones and political party leaders and activists as “saddening and unfortunate.”

The Council said that such circumstances are increasingly curtailing the religious freedom of minority worshippers while severely undermining Bangladesh’s image in the international community, an outcome that is in no way desirable.

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In a statement issued ahead of Sharadiya Durga Puja, the Council observed that the closer the festival draws, the more intensified the nefarious activities of communal extremists become.

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The statement stated a partial overview of incidents recorded during the three months from July to September reveals a total of at least 141 incidents, including 16 killings; 4 incidents of rape and sexual harassment; 36 incidents involving attacks on and looting of temples, land grabbing and vandalism of religious idols; 6 arrests over alleged religious defamation; 7 attacks on Indigenous communities; 11 attacks, looting and vandalism targeting homes and business establishments; 26 incidents of assault, snatching, robbery and physical violence; 14 incidents of land and property grabbing; 3 incidents of abduction, death threats and harassment; 4 incidents of extortion; and 14 other incidents.

The Council further noted that at approximately 8:00 p.m. on 12 October, an unscrupulous group allegedly attempted to provoke communal tensions and hurt religious sentiments by using bricks from a temple located on the Jagannath University campus to cook khichuri with beef in front of the temple.

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The statement also expressed concern over the continued dissemination of religiously inflammatory and hateful remarks on social media.

According to the Council, attempts are underway to incite communal tensions through such online propaganda.

The Council lamented that no one has yet been arrested or brought to justice in connection with these incidents, allowing the perpetrators to become increasingly emboldened and continue their reprehensible activities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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