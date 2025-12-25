Bangladesh needs a lot of divine help, good sense, open-mindedness for democracy to return: Ex-diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni

Massachusetts [US], December 25 (ANI): Former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni on Thursday expressed his deep scepticism about the prospects of genuine democracy returning to Bangladesh under the current political trajectory, particularly in light of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's return from 17 years of exile in London.

Speaking on the evolving political situation in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government last year, Soni described the developments as a "dangerous game". She questioned the inclusivity of upcoming elections under the interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

"A dangerous game is going on in Bangladesh politics. It's okay for them to plan for the election, but the caretaker government hasn't made any promises about what will come up in the election. All parties should have had the opportunity to participate. But the Awami League has not been allowed to participate. So how can it be a real representative election?" Soni said.

He raised concerns about the reliance on absentee leaders like Tarique Rahman, who has been in exile since 2008.

"Secondly, absentee political leaders who have not been in the country for so long do not know what the pulse beat of the people is or how people feel and think about the situation. I don't know to what extent the leader will be able to enthuse the crowd, and whether the crowd will really give him the opportunity. It's a big risk they are taking in putting all the expectations on one single individual. Whether he will be able to measure up to it is not really clear," the former diplomat added.

Soni emphasised the need for greater openness and inclusion of diverse political viewpoints to ensure representative governance, stressing the need for a change in the country's political tone.

He also cautioned against the idea of a "messiah" figure arriving from outside to resolve the country's complex political challenges.

"What is important right now in Bangladesh is to change the tempo and the mood, be more open about situations and about other political parties and their viewpoints, and allow them to participate. Only then would it be representative. One messiah who comes from outside, who has been away for so long, and who comes back and will take charge of the whole country and deliver. That's the question which the Bangladesh electors must consider," he said.

"I think it's a big risk and I don't think it has any chance of success because people who do not know what the pulse beat is, what is actually happening on the ground, what the cross-currents are, what the different forces that are at work are, or whether there are only local people or whether there are outsiders who are playing the role will be the ones who will determine which way the country takes the course. So I think Bangladesh needs a lot of divine help, a lot of good sense, and a lot of open-mindedness in case they want that democracy in their country to return," he added.

The former diplomat's remarks come at a time when the country is witnessing a major political shift following the killing of one of the prominent figures in the July Uprising, Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, a mass cultural movement formed during last year's uprising and the return of Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh after 17 years. (ANI)

