"Bangladesh needs her leadership now more than ever": Bangladeshi nationals at India border voice support for Sheikh Hasina amid unrest

Fulbari (West Bengal) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi nationals arriving at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district have urged for peace and called for political stability in their country, citing ongoing violence and hardship, especially for minorities.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Fulbari, which facilitates cross-border travel and trade, several visitors from Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the political and social turmoil back home.

"The situation in Bangladesh is not good. Every day we are receiving reports of violence from different parts of the country. We stand firmly in favour of peace. But peace is yet to return. Despite everything, a large section of the people still demand the return of Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh needs her leadership now more than ever," said Premananda Roy, a resident of Panchagarh district in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments, Sapna Rani Saha, who came from the Nilphamari district to India for medical treatment, said, "There are reports of violence in several parts of Bangladesh. But fortunately, our area remains largely peaceful. Peace is crucial for both our nations. Earlier, we never faced such issues. But now I am experiencing many difficulties at the International Check Post (ICP). Despite being from a doctor's family, we often had to visit India for better medical treatment. We still want to support Sheikh Hasina, but it's true she has made some mistakes and now she is paying for that."

Advertisement

While some raised alarm over growing unrest, others downplayed the situation.

"I have come here from Bangladesh. The situation in Bangladesh is not that bad. In my country, there are few issues ongoing regarding the politics. It has been going on since the year 1971 and is still going on. I guess this will continue. Little problems--every country in the world is facing. Our interim government is also running the country well," stated KK Sharma, a resident of Thakurgaon district.

However, reports from Gopalganj and other areas of Bangladesh indicate several deaths amid rising tensions, particularly affecting minority communities. The political climate continues to remain tense, according to the accounts shared at the border.

In response to the violence, the Interim Government of Bangladesh has established a committee to investigate the acts of violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on July 16, the Chief Adviser's press wing said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee will be chaired by Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will be joined by two additional secretaries, one from the Ministry of Public Administration and another from the Ministry of Law and Justice, it added.

This committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings to the Chief Adviser's Office within two weeks, the statement said.

"The Interim Government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts, violence and deaths are held accountable in accordance with the law", the statement said.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes between law enforcement personnel and Awami League (AL) supporters in Gopalganj on Wednesday, following tensions over a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The clashes were triggered after the violence broke out in the wake of a pre-scheduled NCP rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which was opposed by AL supporters despite a recent government ban on all political activities of the Awami League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)