Bangladesh needs restoration of democracy: Speakers at London seminar call for return to constitutional governance

London [UK], October 1 (ANI): Calls for the restoration and safeguarding of democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh were raised at a seminar organised by the Global Center for Democratic Governance (GCDG) in London.

Addressing the seminar through an audio message on Tuesday, former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina recalled what she described as the achievements of her government in social development, democratic governance and upholding the rule of law.

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Hasina also reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh by the end of this year. She said she was prepared to face the consequences and called for established legal procedures to be followed in the investigation of charges against her.

Britain's Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, describing himself as a friend of Bangladesh, called for democratic accountability and adherence to constitutional norms. He criticised the ban on the Awami League and said political conditions should return to normal.

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Blackman also questioned the exclusion of supporters of the former ruling party from participating in the country's democratic process.

Former European Parliament member Paolo Casaca also criticised the prevailing political situation in Bangladesh and called for the restoration of internationally recognised principles of governance and elections. He described the country's political trajectory as a shift from authoritarianism towards dictatorship and said he was confident that Bangladesh would return to rule-of-law-based governance.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister, addressed the seminar through a video link. He alleged that the government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus had committed several transgressions during its tenure and questioned the political developments following the elections held without the participation of the Awami League.

Senior columnist and author Syed Badrul Ahsan said the issue facing Bangladesh was not merely the protection of democracy but its restoration. Referring to the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, he called for the restoration of the 1972 Constitution, arguing that it would provide a basis for Bengali nationalism and a secular democratic system.

Earlier, Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, President of the Global Center for Democratic Governance, said Bangladesh had witnessed a political "backslide" over the past two years. He referred to the reported imprisonment of former ministers, lawmakers, activists and artistes and outlined the GCDG's efforts to raise awareness about what he described as the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh.

Millat also called on the international community to play a role in addressing the challenges facing the country's citizens.

The seminar was followed by a question-and-answer session, during which several questions were answered by Sheikh Hasina and Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The seminar was organised by the Global Center for Democratic Governance (GCDG), Canada. (ANI)

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