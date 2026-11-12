Bangladesh: Nusrat Tabassum, face of the 2024 uprising, says petrol bombs hit Kushtia home 

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 12 (ANI): Nusrat Tabassum, who was among the key figures in the 2024 student uprising against Sheikh Hasina, has alleged that petrol bombs were thrown at her village home in Kushtia in southern Bangladesh.

"A petrol bomb was thrown at the house. I don't know who did it. If you think you can silence our voice this way, you are wrong. I will forge ahead through the path of fire and keep doing my work. Inquilab Zindabad!" Tabassum, also a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, wrote in a Facebook post, without elaborating.

Nusrat Tabassum was one of the student leaders who led the July-August 2024 uprising against Sheikh Hasina. Following the uprising, a new political party called the National Citizen Party (NCP) was formed under the leadership of those who led the movement against Sheikh Hasina.

The NCP is now part of the opposition alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, and Nusrat Tabassum is serving as the joint convener of the NCP.

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In Bangladesh, there have been scattered incidents of cocktail explosions and arson at different locations over the past few days. However, it has not been confirmed whether these incidents are connected. The police were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

The incidents come amid heightened political tensions after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that she would return to the country in December. A British law firm, Matrix Chambers, reportedly initiated efforts on her behalf to obtain her passport and National Identity Card (NID) from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

The Bangladesh government has said that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a convicted offender and should, therefore, be extradited from India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries. Meanwhile, India has said that it will examine the matter in accordance with established legal procedures.

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Following the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, where she has been staying ever since.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July 2024 uprising.

Against this backdrop, the Bangladesh government has been seeking her extradition from India under the existing bilateral extradition treaty. (ANI)

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