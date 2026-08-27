Bangladesh offers full relief and rescue support to Nepal

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 27 (ANI): Bangladesh has offered condolences over the sudden flash floods and mudslide in Nepal, causing death and destruction, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

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"The people and government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman express solidarity with the government and the friendly people of Nepal in this difficult time", it added.

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"We express our deep condolences for the deceased. We hope for early recovery and treatment of those missing.", the statement said.

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"Bangladesh stands ready to assist Nepal in any possible way in relief and rescue efforts", the statement said.

"The death toll in the severe flooding of the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, has risen to 95. This figure has been confirmed based on bodies recovered from various districts and the latest information provided by the Nepal Police", a Bangladeshi diplomat from Kathmandu told ANI over the phone.

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Bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, Tanahun, and Nawalparasi East. The deceased include men, women, and children, with several individuals yet to be identified.

"28 police personnel remain missing due to the floods. Among them are 10 members in Timure, 3 in Syabrubesi, 5 in Mailung, 1 in Betrawati, 2 in Haku area, as well as members from various other locations", he added.

"63 people injured in the floods have been rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Among them, 21 are being treated at TU Teaching Hospital, 7 at the National Trauma Centre, 21 at Rasuwa Hospital, and 16 at Trishuli Hospital", he said.

Additionally, 3 people are receiving treatment at Norvic Hospital, 1 at Green City Hospital, and 1 at Birendra Army Hospital. Rescue operations and searches for the missing by the Nepal Police and related agencies are ongoing.

The World Bank has taken the initiative to mobilise up to 25 billion Nepalese Rupees from various sources as emergency assistance for flood-affected areas in Nepal.

India has requested a list of required relief materials for the flood victims and is preparing to send relief supplies to Kathmandu today.

China has decided to provide immediate cash assistance and has asked the Nepal government to initiate the funds transfer process.

Nepalese Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is coordinating with relevant agencies regarding the receipt and utilisation of assistance from India, China, and development partners.

As the Cabinet has declared affected municipalities in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts as a "Disaster Crisis Area," the pathway to mobilise national and international aid has opened.

Today, Wednesday, three minutes after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Tibet region, a sudden flash flood occurred in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa; authorities are verifying whether the earthquake triggered a glacial collapse that caused the flood.

Initial satellite analysis indicates that following a glacier-rock avalanche at the Nepal-China border, debris-laden water entered the Lende River and flowed toward the Trishuli River via Timure.

Neither Nepal nor China has yet confirmed the exact source and cause of the flood; reliable information cannot be obtained even from security personnel at the border due to disrupted communication systems.

Chinese authorities are also investigating heavy rainfall as a potential cause and are gathering data through satellites and local sources.

Although an initiative for real-time information sharing regarding transboundary disasters was proposed after a similar flood last year, no formal agreement was finalised; this current flood highlights even further the urgent need for an effective early warning system.

Bangladesh's Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences over the catastrophic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and to the families of those who lost their lives and those awaiting news of missing loved ones.

The Committee endorsed the statement of solidarity issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said it stood united with the Government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in offering humanitarian and rescue assistance.

The Committee said that as a nation that understands the devastation caused by natural disasters, the Parliament and people of Bangladesh reaffirmed their support for Nepal.

It also said it stood ready to work with the Ministry to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi nationals in the affected areas and support the government's efforts to expedite all necessary bilateral aid. (ANI)

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