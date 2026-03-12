Bangladesh Parliament session to convene today; Jamaat-e-Islami MP calls for "participatory, inclusive politics"

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 12 (ANI): The Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament of Bangladesh) is set to convene on Thursday for its first session since the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League.

The session has been convened by Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin, marking a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Ahead of the sitting, members of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami expressed expectations for a more collaborative and inclusive political environment.

Speaking to ANI, Jamaat-e-Islami legislator Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman said he hoped the new parliamentary session would usher in a different style of governance and political cooperation.

"First expectation is to see a participatory, inclusive, new form of politics where government and opposition will play hand-in-hand in building the nation," Arman said.

Another, Jamaat-e-Islami legislator Saiful Alam Khan Milon, told ANI, "I think in the first Parliament, there should be a step to implement the July Charter. That is a very important issue," while speaking to reporters outside the parliament complex in Dhaka.

The preparations are underway for the upcoming session as lawmakers and officials have arrived ahead of the proceedings.

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met with Bangladesh's Minister for Home Affairs, Salahuddin Ahmed, and exchanged views on bilateral issues of common interest, including security cooperation between the two countries.

The High Commissioner also met with Bangladesh's Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Md Asaduzzaman, later in the day.

During these meetings, the High Commissioner conveyed India's willingness to work together with the new government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

These discussions build upon India's earlier expression of its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, as stated by Pranay Verma on February 22. On that occasion, Verma met Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, and Minister of State, Shama Obaed Islam, at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

"It was my first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and Minister of State after the formation of the new government in Bangladesh. So, it was more of a courtesy meeting and an initial exchange of views," Verma told reporters.

Providing further context to the diplomatic momentum, the Indian envoy stated, "You are aware of our recent high-level communications with Bangladesh since the election. On February 13, soon after the elections, the Prime Minister of India sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman. They also spoke on the phone later that day."

This engagement was followed by a visit from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to Dhaka on February 17 to attend the swearing-in ceremony, representing the government of India. During a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister, the Speaker handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Rahman. (ANI)

