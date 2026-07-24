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Home / World / Bangladesh: Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumes duties as acting President

Bangladesh: Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumes duties as acting President

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Friday assumed the responsibilities of the Acting President of the country after Mohammed Shahabuddin stepped down from the presidency, citing severe health complications.

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The 76-year-old Shahabuddin, who had been President since April 2023, submitted his signed resignation letter to the Speaker earlier this afternoon.

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Addressing reporters at a press conference held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the national Parliament building, this evening, Speaker Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed confirmed he had accepted the resignation that was submitted to him today at 5.01 pm.

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"In accordance with Article 54 of the Constitution, I have taken charge of the President's duties in my capacity as the Speaker until a newly elected President assumes office," Ahmed told reporters.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the office of the President noted that Shahabuddin submitted his resignation due to severe health issues, adding that the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad will discharge presidential duties until a newly elected President assumes office.

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Detailing his medical condition in the signed resignation letter addressed to the Speaker, Shahabuddin stated, "I am severely ill. I am suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney complications. I have undergone bypass surgery on my heart. Recently, medical tests identified a condition called Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this disease, I occasionally lose consciousness briefly. Owing to physical and mental incapacity caused by the onset of these diseases, it is no longer possible for me to discharge the duties of a vital constitutional post like that of the President. I require long-term treatment."

He further wrote, "Under these circumstances, in accordance with the provisions of Article 50(3) of the Constitution, I hereby resign from the post of President."

Shahabuddin had assumed office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on April 24, 2023, elected unopposed as the ruling Awami League's nominee for a five-year term scheduled to end in April 2028.

Under the Bangladeshi Constitution, the Speaker serves as the interim head of state when the presidency becomes vacant. The National Parliament is now mandated to elect a new President within the next 90 days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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