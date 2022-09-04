 Bangladesh PM Hasina lauds Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, Vaccine Maitri programme; calls India ‘tested friend’ : The Tribune India

Bangladesh PM Hasina lauds Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, Vaccine Maitri programme; calls India ‘tested friend’

Said that India had stood by Bangladesh in its hour of need, first in 1971 and then at later times also

Bangladesh PM Hasina lauds Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, Vaccine Maitri programme; calls India ‘tested friend’

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her India counterpart Narendra Modi. ANI Photo

ANI

Dhaka, September 4  

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiative towards rescuing students of her country who were stuck in eastern Europe following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a free-wheeling television interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is set to visit India on Monday, also lavished praise on the Modi government's gesture of providing Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme when the pandemic was fast-spreading.

The Bangladesh prime minister emphasized on closer cooperation between the two neighbours. There can be differences but these should be addressed through dialogue, she said adding that in a number of areas, India and Bangladesh had precisely done that.

She, however, marked out two areas for special praise where the Indian government's support helped Bangladeshi citizens. One of these was the evacuation of Bangladesh students, who like many Indians, were stuck in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.

"I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home. So it is really... You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative," Hasina said.

She was responding to a question about remarks often made especially by western observers that there was a lack of cooperation among SAARC nations. To another question about the Indian government's Vaccine Maitri programme, Hasina said it was a very "prudent" initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi.

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and that way he... you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, also some south Asian countries, and it's really very very helpful. And it's a really prudent initiative he has taken, and beside that we bought vaccines with our own money, and also many other countries also contributed," Hasina said.

Hasina also gave details about her country's vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90 per cent of its population. "Usually, you know, people from our country, especially the village level, even in some towns also, I found many people very much reluctant to take vaccine. They don't want to take the... you know... the pinch of needle or 'sui nai lena hai' so... but we have to pursue them. We told them that this is nothing but it will save your life. So that way we engaged everybody, so that they make people... so it was really very good initiative, this Vaccine Maitri itself... very good initiative. I really support," she said.

Hasina referred to India as a "tested" friend and said that country had stood by Bangladesh in its hour of need, first in 1971 and then at later times also.

"We always remember their contribution during our 1971 war. And beside that even 1975, when we lost all my family members. So, the then Prime Minister, she gave us shelter in India. Besides that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbours and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighbouring countries," she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the betterment of their citizens, she said.

Hasina said even during the Covid-19 period, Indian leadership had shown their positive intentions as both, the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its Independence Day.

"I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honourable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating our father of the nation birth centenary and also our independence, 50 years of our Independence Day, and our friendship with India. India recognised Bangladesh early on, so that bonding, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even that time there was a Covid-19 pandemic but beside that both of them honoured us, honoured our people," she said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

2
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

3
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

4
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

5
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

6
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

7
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...

Fans to have ‘Super Sunday’ as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends