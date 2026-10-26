Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman begins a 4-day visit to Japan to boost ties

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, has arrived in Japan on a four-day state visit on Monday morning. On October 26, at 9:05 am (local time) in Japan, the scheduled Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister landed at Narita International Airport in Japan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nakasone Yasutaka.

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At that time, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Postal, Telecommunications & Information Technology and Science & Technology, Rehan Asif Asad; the Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific Region, Dr. Md. Shakirul Islam Khan; and senior officials from the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo were also present.

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It is worth noting that on October 26 at 12:10 am (Bangladesh time), the Prime Minister departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Japan on a scheduled Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight accompanied by a small delegation.

During his stay in Japan from October 26 to 29, discussions will focus on further deepening the existing strategic partnership between the two countries, strengthening bilateral relations, attracting Japanese investment, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and reducing project costs and loan interest rates for ongoing infrastructure projects such as the metro rail. In particular, expanding bilateral trade and the economy and accelerating ongoing development projects are expected to take precedence. Discussions are also likely to cover regional and international peace and stability, a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, strengthening cooperation to address the energy crisis, and efforts to resolve international conflicts, according to sources from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Additionally, he will meet with representatives of major Japanese companies and development agencies, visit various industrial and energy installations, and deliver the keynote address at the "Japan-Bangladesh Economic Forum." Tomorrow, a bilateral meeting will take place between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Sanae Takaichi at the Prime Minister's Office of Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

It is understood that the top leaders' discussions will place special emphasis on the effective implementation of the "Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement" (EPA) signed in February 2026, increasing access of Bangladeshi products to the Japanese market, and strengthening business ties.

Furthermore, areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital transformation, skills development, and human resource training will feature prominently in the discussions.

He will also meet with Japanese business leaders.

His schedule includes meetings with the chairmen of the "Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League" and the "Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation."

In addition, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the President of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Chairman of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

The itinerary also includes visits to JERA’s land-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and power plant in Futtsu City, Chiba Prefecture, as well as the Uniqlo headquarters and a Toyota motor manufacturing plant in Nagoya. (ANI)

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