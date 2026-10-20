DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visits historic Radha Govinda temple in Rangpur for Durga Puja

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visits historic Radha Govinda temple in Rangpur for Durga Puja

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:29 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the Durga Puja pandal at the historic Radha Govinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahanavami of Sharadiya Durgotsav.

When the Prime Minister arrived at the pandal at around 12:05 PM, he was welcomed by Bhabatosh Sarkar Bachchu, President of the temple committee; Khokon Sarkar, General Secretary; Ramjiban Kundu, President of the Rangpur district branch of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad; Prashanta Kumar Roy, General Secretary of the city branch; and Palash Kanti Nag, Member Secretary of the City Citizens' Committee.

Advertisement

Tarique Rahman exchanged greetings with the devotees present at the pandal and waved his hands to convey his warm wishes to members of the Hindu community.

Advertisement

Upon request from the devotees, he also took selfies with them.

The Prime Minister departed from Dhaka's Tejgaon Airport on an Air Force aircraft at 9 AM and arrived at Saidpur Airport at 9:50 AM.

Advertisement

At the airport, he was received by Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Asadul Habib Dulu, Minister of State for Water Resources Farhad Hossain Azad, Administrator of Rangpur City Corporation Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury Don, Chairman of Rangpur Development Authority Shamsuzzaman Samu, Divisional Commissioner Jahangir Alam, DIG Aminul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan, and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mozammel Haque, among others. Following the formalities at the airport, Tarique Rahman set off for Rangpur by road.

Hundreds of party leaders and activists gathered on both sides of the road, including at Taraganj and Paglapir, to welcome him. The Prime Minister waved to them from his motorcade.

During the journey, he also delivered brief speeches to party leaders and activists at these two locations, calling upon everyone to work together in unity for the welfare of the country and its people.

This is Tarique Rahman's first visit to Rangpur as Prime Minister after assuming office following his party's victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

After visiting the Puja pandal in Rangpur, he is scheduled to return to Saidpur Airport and depart for Rajshahi, where he will visit the Puja pandal at the Dharmasabha Temple.

Additionally, he is scheduled to visit a Puja pandal in Chattogram before returning to Dhaka at night.

Prashanta Kumar Roy, General Secretary of the Rangpur city branch of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, stated that Durga Puja is being celebrated at 964 pandals across Rangpur district this year, which is higher than last year.

Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, will conclude on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts